TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An inmate is back in custody after escaping in Taylor County.

Angela Trueblood was rearrested 20 minutes after her escape around 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Trueblood, “has been located and is back in custody.”

Police scanner traffic indicated Trueblood escaped from work duty outside the law enforcement center and was later spotted nearby by construction workers while taking off her orange jumpsuit.

She was located about two miles east of the initial escape.

Sheriff’s Office officials say, “female trustees are low risk inmates and are allowed to leave the jail to work. They are rewarded with good time towards their sentence so they can get out of jail sooner.”

Because of her escape, Trueblood is now facing an Escape while in Custody charge. She was initially being held for Theft.

