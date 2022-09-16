CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn.

Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along Interstate 10 about 10 miles away from the crash site. CCSO said Adams’ car ran out of gas. The teen abandoned her car and began walking east on the Union Pacific Railway.

The victim was seen on camera standing in the center of the railway. Investigators said she stepped off the rail line as the train approached, but did not clear the front end of the eastbound locomotive and was hit.

An autopsy and toxicology report are pending.