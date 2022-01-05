Congressman Pfluger, Representative Landgraf asking Biden administration to step up

(Nexstar)-Tuesday, U.S. Representative August Pfluger joined State Representative Brooks Landgraf, State Representative Andrew Murr, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, and Kevin Sparks in Del Rio for an update on federal border security efforts and Operation Lone Star, which directs State resources and Texas law enforcement officers to the border to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.





“The Biden Administration has abandoned Texans, and the border crisis is even worse than anyone can imagine, said Congressman Pfluger. “Thankfully, Texas is stepping up when President Biden and ‘Border Czar’ VP Harris refuse to step foot at the border. On this visit, we learned that the Del Rio sector saw more illegal migrant crossings in 2021 than in the past nine years combined. Without Texas’ border security resources, DPS officers, and law enforcement personnel—the chaos we are seeing along the border would be even worse. I applaud the efforts of the Texas Legislature—including Rep. Landgraf, Rep. Murr, Speaker Craddick, and others—as well as Ector County Sheriff Griffis and all of our law enforcement heroes in this district who are pitching in and working tirelessly to secure our border. It is past time for Democrats in Congress and the White House to quit playing politics with our safety. I will continue to put forward common-sense border solutions to protect the security of communities across TX-11 and the nation.”

“We are a country that is guided by the rule of law, and out of control illegal immigration makes a mockery of this principle,” said Landgraf. “That is why I have supported efforts to improve border security at every turn and why I will not stop fighting until the Texas border is secure. I proudly supported efforts this year to provide billions of dollars to secure the border. And while I’m proud Texas is stepping up where the Biden Administration failed, today I saw with my own eyes just how much more work needs to be done. I’m thankful to have a governor and congressman who understand that as well. I will not stop fighting until the Texas border is secure.”

“The absolute failure of the Biden Administration to secure our southern border is a crisis that directly affects not just my constituents in the Texas Hill Country, West Texas and South Texas areas, but all residents and families across the state. Addressing this failure and securing our border must be a priority.” remarked Representative Andrew Murr. “I was proud to support Operation Lone Star and work with my colleagues in the Texas House to provide nearly three billion dollars in additional funding to address security efforts at the border during recent legislative sessions this year and I’m grateful to work with state and federal leaders like Congressman August Pfluger to continue the fight to keep our state safe and secure.”





Across Texas, especially in the Big Bend, Alpine, and Presidio areas, border agents have seen an increase in illegal migrants, as well as a rise in human trafficking attempts.

In late December, a Seminole man crashed a small plane carrying five people smuggled across the border into Presidio. That man, identified as Tobias Penner Peters, is still at large. Again, on Tuesday, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office found a group of 16 illegal migrants stranded after the vehicle they were travelling in had a blowout. Throughout the past year, agents have responded to multiple calls for help from pregnant women, children, and men who have been abandoned in the desert amid soaring summer temperatures and freezing winter weather. Now, Texas lawmakers are hoping their efforts will help put an end to illegal border crossings but are asking the Biden administration to step up and join in those efforts.