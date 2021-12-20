ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Furry friends are as usual a popular Christmas gift and there are opportunities for West Texans to add to their family on Tuesday.

Puppies and kittens are frequently on Christmas lists and local shelters are eager to pair them with loving homes.

However, shelters have seen consistent cycles of families giving back pets soon after Christmas.

“This time of year people will get them and then they’ll turn around and bring them back in January, February because they’re too much work,” said Odessa Animal Control Shelter Manager Kelley Hendricks.

“If I take this animal home I need to commit to it.”

Getting a new pet comes with responsibilities that new pet owners don’t always foresee.

Shelters lay out their recommendations to new owners which they hope can help limit the number of stray animals on the streets.

“Always spay and neuter your animals. That’ll definitely help our population with strays right now,” said Odessa Animal Control Adoption Coordinator Taylor Mauricio.

“Get them vaccinated, get a microchip or even just a collar and tags.”

Going through the checklist of items with shelters can help owners and the community overall and lead to better lives for the pets.

“It’s our responsibilities as humans and adults to take care of these animals,” said Hendricks.

The Pet A Puppy event will be on Tuesday at City Hall from 1 P.M. to 2:15 P.M. and then at Municipal Plaza from 2:30 P.M. to 3:45 P.M.