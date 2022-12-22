ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — It’s cold outside and the only shelter in Odessa hasn’t opened its doors to those in need. A lot of people want to know why. As people brace for cold fronts across Texas, people in the Basin want to help our most vulnerable. ABC Big 2 paid a visit to the Salvation Army of Odessa to find out what needs to happen to make sheltering possible again.

“I think there needs to be a roundtable discussion that should be held as to what can be done, what should be done to get it up and running again,” said Leonard E. Daniels.

We spoke to people experiencing homelessness and they all agreed on one thing, “to open a shelter where the homeless can’t freeze,” said Florentino Guytan.

“A shelter that’s supposed to be at the Salvation Army and it’s not,” said Anita Self.

Some people who are experiencing homelessness expressed a dire need of a shelter.

“We’re just hoping and praying that things will change at the Salvation Army and the doors will open,” said Gilbert Saenz.

They want answers on what will happen to the Salvation Army’s shelter in Odessa.

“Let me clarify the Salvation Army has been serving through our shelter [and] now the shelter has not been sheltering in the nights, it hasn’t been able to function as a 24-hour shelter like other Salvation Amy’s and cities as well,” said Salvation Army Odessa Major Luis Melendez.

As we toured the building of empty rooms and restrooms with Major Luis Melendez, where potentially those in need could sleep, shower and find comfort, it was apparent that the only space that had some sort of life to it was the kitchen.

“We have always provided supper in the week Monday through Friday [and] we always provide supper for the homeless community and those that are food insecure,” said Major Melendez.

He said because it’s been such a problem to get people to work or volunteer, they had to stop serving meals for the months of November and December to adjust staffing for its holiday events. This issue is another reason why the overnight emergency shelter hasn’t opened.

“There is no staff to run this shelter [and] we only have the office staff which is the administrative shelter… the thrift store staffs, but we need people to hire on and volunteer so that the people don’t continue to say that it is closed,” said Major Melendez.

Major Melendez said the facility hasn’t been in use for more than one year and it will also take a lot of money to get it to open properly.

“This command, the Salvation Army in Odessa does not have the money to support a shelter and all that it means with it,” he clarified.

He also said the group does currently serve as an emergency inclement temporary shelter.

“When it hits 32 degrees freezing and below sustained overnight, then we do open [and] we have to do whatever we need to do,“ said Major Melendez.

Some local group leaders said it’s just one excuse after another.

“It’s just been an ongoing reason after reason after reason that they can’t get open and now from what we understand they don’t have a staff,“ said Jesus House Odessa Executive Director Donny Kyker.

Kyker said that the Salvation Army has always been the shelter of Odessa, but for the past few years it’s remained absent.

“We’re just praying they make some wise choices over there and realize there’s a need on the streets, people are freezing [and] people are cold,” he said. “We’re hoping in a year or two we have two shelters in that time.’

Kyker said he can’t really elaborate what’s in the works for future shelters.

In the meantime, he wants to remind everyone that Jesus House is always open to help with food, hot meals and other services it offers.

As for the emergency shelter at the Salvation Army, we asked Major Melendez what steps he is taking to get it to open.

ABC Big 2: “Eventually the sheltering needs to happen, one way or another …. what does that mean for its future?”

“Then we will put a close sign on it, for real close sign on it,” answered Major Melendez.

Major Melendez said if money, staff and volunteers are all acquired to help with sheltering, then that means the overnight emergency shelter will open. This also means people in need can come in the evening, have dinner, shower and stay overnight.

ABC Big 2 reached out to the City of Odessa twice about the efforts it’s taking to work with local groups to help with sheltering. The City said it would get back to us, but we have not heard back. We do know because of a news release that the City did partner up with the Salvation Army to open a temporary warming shelter for everyone in need that is open until December 26.

The Salvation Army shelter in Midland is open to help the unhoused.

If you would like to donate, volunteer or work for the Salvation Army of Odessa, please reach out to the organization.