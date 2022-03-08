ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – March is women’s history month and March 8th is recognized as International Women’s Day. Today, female leaders from across the state of Texas traveled to the Basin to partake in the inaugural SheCan Women’s Day Conference hosted by the Sewell Family of Companies and the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. Renee Henderson-Earls, the President/CEO of Odessa Chamber of Commerce shared with us the importance of today’s event.

“We want women to leave here feeling empowered and inspired to be the best versions of themselves,” says Earls. “She-Can” Women’s Conference is dedicated to longtime ECISD employee Adela Vasquez, who spent decades pouring into the community and making an impact on thousands of people.

The event kicked off at 7:30 am at the Odessa Mariott with a continental breakfast and swag bags labeled ‘SheCan’ for guests in attendance. More than 300 women filled the room to hear women share their journeys to breaking glass ceilings. Guest speakers for the SheCan Women’s Day Conference included heavy-hitters like Lisa Bownds the CEO and Founder of Reflection Ministries, Karin Carlson the Education Coordinator for Reflection Ministries, Peggy Dean a Certified Public Accountant and Community Leader, Kelli Masters an NFL Sports Agent, and Dr. Lori Rice- Spearman who is the 9th President of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

We spoke to the first female President in the Texas Tech University System, Dr. Lori Rice- Spearman who says that women deserve to have their voices heard.

“Our voices need to be heard, we need to be at all tables making important decisions across all of our communities and all of our sectors,” says Spearman.

Today’s event focused on bringing women from all backgrounds together to share what it’s like being in male-dominated industries and advocating for themselves. Certified Public Accountant and community leader, Peggy Dean spoke to us about the need for women to be seen and heard in all sectors.

“I want women to know and to remind us, we’re not asking for a head start, we’re not asking for a 50-yard advantage, we’re not asking for anything extra, we’re just asking for an even playing field,” says Dean.

Women in attendance were able to participate in roundtable discussions and shop from female vendors at the event.

Education Coordinator at Reflection Ministries, Karin Carlson was in attendance and she says that this event helps women make a difference in one another lives.

“It begins with the initial relationship and partnership in order to advocate for other women and really with the title of this initial conference of she can it’s really about we can and she can do for other females who do not believe that she can,” says Carlson.