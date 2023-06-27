MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Shawn Adkins, of Big Spring, has been released from custody after spending the last two years in jail; he was arrested in June of 2021 and charged with Murder in connection with the 2010 disappearance of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Dunn was last seen on Dec. 27, 2010- her mother reported her missing the next day. Despite a massive search, there was no sign of Dunn until March 16, 2013, when her remains were found near Lake JB Thomas in Scurry County.

Adkins, who was reportedly dating Dunn’s mother and lived with the teen when she disappeared, had been considered a suspect in the case from the beginning, but was never charged and the investigation stalled for lack of evidence.

In 2020, the district attorney for the 32nd Judicial District, Ricky Thompson, consulted with the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program regarding the case, and the Rangers took a new look into the investigation. The Rangers interviewed several people, and Adkins was identified as the suspect in Dunn’s slaying.

A search warrant was issued to collect Adkins’ DNA. After samples were collected, an arrest warrant was issued, and Adkins was arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail in Big Spring. According to an affidavit released after his arrest, authorities believed Adkins hit the teen in the head with a blunt object and then tampered with her corpse.

Adkins was later indicted by a Grand Jury, and a trial date was set for June of last year, but the discovery of new information pushed the trial back to April of 2023- that date was pushed again when Adkins’ defense team asked for a continuance. Then, in late May, Dunn’s family were informed that Adkins and his defense team rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 30 years. Earlier this week, the Dunn family was dealt another blow when they learned the case had been dismissed, citing lack of evidence.

“Since the day of her disappearance, Hailey Dunn has been denied justice on many levels. Today, the biggest injustice of all has occurred. Clint (Dunn’s dad) and our team are in shock, and quite frankly, we want answers, for us and for all of you. We know what the evidence looks like, and that’s why today’s call was that much more confusing…for God’s sake, please keep the women and children of west Texas in your thoughts and prayers, because this monster is getting out soon, and he has been locked up for two years planning his next offense,” said a spokesperson with the Who Killed Hailey Dunn Facebook page.