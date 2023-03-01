ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Wear your best green race outfits, good luck clovers, and lucky charms to prepare for a fun family event.

The runners will go through Comanche Trail Park West on March 11th starting at 10am. Each runner will receive the 5k medal, a charm for each run completed in the series, and a t-shirt.

Race registration will start at 9am.

Tickets are $40 per person. Children 12 and under participate for free. You can claim your spot here.

Race details and runner qualifications can be subject to change at any time.