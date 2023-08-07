MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Sheriff’s Officer arrested two people Friday as part of a sex offender compliance operation.

According to MCSO, thirty-three people required to register as sex offenders were contacted during the operation; two people, Cody Brice pilgrim, 47, and Toby Alan Potts, 59, were arrested and charged with Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Duty to Register. Additionally, four other offenders were found to be out of compliance; deputies will seek warrants and expect further arrests soon.

Both Pilgrim and Potts were booked into the Midland County Detention Center. Pilgrim remained in custody as of Monday morning and is facing a $10,000 bond. Jail records show that Potts has been released on an unknown bond.