Sex offender compliance: Operation REAP Harvest yields one arrest, 14 others out of compliance

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department says members of the Registration, Enforcement, Apprehension, and Prosecution Team recently conducted a compliance inspection of registered sex offenders.

OPD says registered sex offenders in the area were contacted by law enforcement to ensure each offender was properly listing their current address, place of employment, and in compliance with other restrictions placed on them through the courts. These random inspections are conducted at various times of the year.

According to a release by OPD, during this recent operation, law enforcement checked in with 227 sex offenders. One offender was arrested, and 14 others were found to be out of compliance.

Participating agencies include OPD, the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, Ector County ISD, the Odessa Fire Marshall and Adult Probation.