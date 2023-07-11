ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man convicted of Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact was arrested on a warrant after investigators said he allegedly failed to comply with his registered sex offender requirements. Joshua Matthew Mendez, 38, is now facing a third-degree felony stemming from those allegations.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, Mendez is required to register annually for life in connection with the crimes he committed more than a decade ago. OPD said he was released from prison in April and visited the department on April 6 to register but did not update his online identifiers. OPD said that investigators discovered an Instagram account and six different Facebook accounts created by Mendez that he did not report when he registered in early April.

According to sex offender requirements, Mendez is supposed to report all his online/social media accounts within seven days of creating a new account. He was also required to apply for an annually renewable ID or Driver’s License within 30 days of his release- OPD said that didn’t happen.

Mendez was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Tuesday afternoon. His bond has been set at $10,000.