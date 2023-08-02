MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 3, construction crews will begin installation of Sewer Line Q across WCR 122. The road will be closed to thru traffic from SCR 1317 (San Pedro Drive) to SCR 1311 (San Gabriel Road).

A Midland County spokesperson said WCR 122 will be temporarily reopened by 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, pending completion of the line. Drivers are asked to follow all traffic flow devices, expect delays, and find alternate routes if possible.

Residents in the area will have access to their properties during construction.