BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Friday morning, Brewster County Sheriff’s Office posted on their official Facebook page that 45 illegal immigrants were arrested.

This arrest was a joint effort that included several law enforcement agencies such as U.S Border Patrol, Texas DPS Air Operations, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The arrest took place in South Brewster County and all suspects were referred to Border Patrol Agents for processing and deportation.