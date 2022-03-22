GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple people have been injured in Upshur County after a tornado ripped through the area late Monday night.

As of 3 a.m. on Tuesday, there have been no reported deaths, according to Sheriff Larry Webb. He wrote in a statement that “daylight will reveal significantly more damage than what has been found during the night.”

Webb wrote that many houses were damaged or destroyed. First responders are still working to clear roads of trees and downed power lines.

First reports indicated that the areas of significant damage are:

FM2685 and Evergreen Road to Highway 271 south of Bluebird Road

Highway 300 to Highway 154 south of Gilmer

North of Ore City

Upshur Landing at Lake O’ The Pines

Sheriff Webb is asking people to remain clear of areas where work crews are repairing downed lines and clearing the roads.

Many people will need assistance in the days ahead. Consider whatever assistance you find appropriate to provide. Sheriff Webb asks that you keep our families and friends in your prayers as we all continue to recover from this tragic weather event that has occurred in our county Sheriff Larry Webb

Damage at RV park

Severe weather damage in Ore City.@KETK pic.twitter.com/KgQu3OsxO7 — Frank Jelani Jefferson (@_frankjefferson) March 22, 2022

This is a developing story. KETK News is working to get you the latest information.