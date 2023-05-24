ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa has reported several street signs, stop and speed limit signs, stolen within the last week, according to Odessa Police Department.

OPD says this has created a safety hazard for several locations throughout the city. Theft of a street sign is a misdemeanor and can result in up to a $500 fine.

If you have any information about these thefts, please contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. Tips made to Odessa Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest or case closed may be eligible for a cash reward.