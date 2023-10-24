PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- From Oct. 16-19, 2023, the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division conducted an Online Solicitation of Prostitution Operation in conjunction with a Recovery Operation to locate and identify victims of human trafficking. The operations targeted people seeking to exploit and victimize trafficking victims in order to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of being involved in human trafficking using various websites to solicit sex acts.

DPS’ Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, Midland Police Department, Odessa Police Department, and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in these investigations. In addition, multiple civilian entities also assisted to aid in the recovery efforts.

As a result of the operations, seven suspects were arrested and booked into the Midland and Ector County Jails. All seven now face State Jail Felony charges. The following were arrested:

Christopher Tisler, 43, of Chico, CA – Solicitation of Prostitution.

Jesus Madrid, 54, of Odessa, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution.

Isaac Vasquez Gonzalez, 24, of Midland, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution.

Michael Turpin, 30, of Millsap, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution.

Jason Lopez, 38, of Midland, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution.

Jose Manso Lama, 53, of Odessa, TX – Solicitation of Prostitution.

Guy Hutson, 43, of Odessa, TX – Warrant Failure to Appear Solicitation of Prostitution.

This successful operation recovered fourteen human trafficking victims across the United States. Their places of residency is as follows: Dallas, TX; Irving, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Houston, TX; Austin, TX; Odessa, TX; and Midland, TX.

These investigations highlight the partnership between federal, local and state law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.