Follow along to see the behind the scenes of owning and working the newest local coffee spot

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One local business has received all the buzz since they opened up only three months ago. While you are getting coffee from the shop, we wanted to know what is it like behind the counter, grinding those beans and serving our community.

ABC big 2 stepped into the shoes of local coffee shop owners, to get a sense of what it means to serve your fellow neighbors.

“Chuck drives, he doesn’t like to drive really far, or very fast, but he is a full fledge coffee shop.”



Meet Chuck, the trolley seen around Odessa, grinding coffee beans, and helping support the Foley family through their love of coffee.

Hannah and Jeremiah foley opened for business back in March of this year. They said this was something they’ve wanted to do for a very long time.

Hannah said, finally the time was right, “The timing was perfect. We had been looking for a couple of years, we were going to do it in 2020, the world broke, and so we kind of put in of the back burner for a little bit, we’re still doing some research, that kind of thing.”

And they wanted something unique and long lasting.

“It’s kind of the first question we ask, as a company, is like, is it beautiful and, is it sustainable, is kind of our second question,” added Jeremiah.

Hannah echoed, “If we couldn’t make it different and beautiful, then we weren’t really that interested in doing it.”

And with four kids, and one on the way, to the Foley’s, it was almost necessary to make this a family business.

Jeremiah laughed, “Because we have too!”

“So, for us it was important, but really mostly necessary, and just inescapable, we want to be a family that plays together but it’s interesting to be a family that works together,” he said with a smile. “But when you put flesh to it, it can be a little frustrating but, I don’t think we’d have it any other way. Which is convenient, we can’t have it any other way, we have to have it that way right now.”

They said being a small business in the Odessa community has been great.

Hannah said they were amazed at the response, “The community has been amazing, and we’ve gotten to see that first hand.”

“We want to do something that we would want here because we’re going to be here and so that’s our calling in this city,” said Jeremiah on why they chose to stay in Odessa.

Their favorite part, being creative.

“It’s a blast for us, we’re both creatives, so systems are difficult for us, like, meaning we do the same thing every day,” shrugged Jeremiah. “Now we do it, but it’s just not our favorite right?”

“We did learn quickly that like, oh, because we have so much fun, ‘we could do this’,” said Hannah. “Being able to do it, where we can keep it sustainable, where we’re able to do it well, because the creativity can kind of take over.”

And, for the Foleys, an important factor in serving coffee to fellow Odessans, was making sure there’s a personal touch.

“Volume is not our first priority. When it comes to like, having a small business and that personal touch, it’s not just a word to us,” emphasized Jeremiah.

While there were some doubts ahead of opening, at least from Jeremiah’s perspective.

“Almost daily, almost daily,” he nodded.

Hannah yelled, “No!”

Jeremiah was a little shocked, “Not you?!”

Their hard work has continued every day and obviously paid off.

Now, they have a message for future entrepreneurs.

“If you want to bring something into the world that is special, and unique, and a piece of you, then I highly recommend it, it’s fun. Provided you know and understand the challenges, that will await you,” laughed Jeremiah.

Head to their Facebook page for hours, location, and updates!