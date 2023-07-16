ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – According to a post by the City, Mayor Javier Joven has advised that a serious data breach was recently uncovered and an investigation has been launched.

Accounts assigned to a terminated high-ranking employee were recently accessed and sensitive information was transferred, according to the post.

The notice attached to the post states that the former city attorney accessed the City of Odessa’s email system after termination.

The City says Mayor Joven will be holding a press conference at 2pm on Monday at City Hall with more details, with a special Council meeting taking place at 3pm.