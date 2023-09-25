ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Bartlett, Texas man accused in a string of tire and parts thefts last year has been arrested again after he was allegedly caught breaking into a building. Lance Lister, 45, has been charged with Burglary of a Building and Evading Arrest with a Previous Conviction.

According to an affidavit, on September 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Tractor Supply off W Interstate 20 to investigate an alarm call. At the scene, investigators found that an unknown suspect gained entry to the business by cutting a fence and then forced his way into a greenhouse. Outside the fence, officers found three Coleman minibikes, valued at $700, stacked in boxes.

Officers said they then saw a suspect, later identified as Lister, exit the greenhouse. When investigators told Lister to stop, he reportedly ran away. He was later caught on the property and detained for questioning.

Lister was also identified as a suspect in a string of thefts in November of last year when he was accused of stealing more than $21,000 worth of property from Nationwide Trailers. In 2017, he was also accused of stealing tires and rims from a dealership in Ballinger and was convicted of theft at least twice, in 2019, and again in 2022, in Tom Green County.

Lister was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $8,000.