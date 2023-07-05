ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after investigators said she allegedly stole from area businesses on multiple occasions. Tara Lea Ciapponi, 45, has been charged with four counts of Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, a state jail felony.

According to several Odessa Police Department reports, on June 6, twice on June 10, and again on June 14, Ciapponi was caught on camera reportedly stealing furniture from Hobby Lobby. In all, she allegedly walked away with more than $1,200 worth of goods from the store. Investigators said they recognized the suspect based on previous interactions and confirmed her identity through her tattoos.

Additionally, on June 13, investigators said Ciapponi walked into HEB on W University and stole about $200 worth of merchandise. According to reports, she was convicted of two similar thefts in September of 2022.

Ciapponi was arrested on a warrant on July 2 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon. Her bond has been set at a combined $28,000.