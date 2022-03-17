MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Today a federal judge ordered Martin Renteria, 52, of Midland, to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole for child exploitation offenses involving an 11-year-old, including sex trafficking, production and possession of child pornography, and committing a felony involving a minor while registered as a sex offender. Renteria was convicted of these crimes by a jury on Nov. 10, 2021.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Renteria, enticed an 11-year-old into engaging in sexual acts on multiple occasions. He purchased expensive gifts for the child in exchange for the sexual acts. On at least one occasion, he also recorded a video of one of the sexual acts. The United States Department of Justice said in a release Renteria had committed similar crimes in the past and was previously required to register as a sex offender for life.

“Today’s sentencing of Martin Renteria – a child predator who again inflicted serious pain and caused harm despite being an individual required to register as a sex offender – demonstrates our commitment to assist our local law enforcement partners to ensure serial predators are brought to justice,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas. “These types of crimes leave a wake of destruction and brokenness for both the child victims and their families. I wish to thank the attorneys with the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice for their invaluable assistance in this case.”