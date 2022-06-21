MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Summer is officially here and temperatures are heating up. For many homebound seniors, this time of year can cause some discomfort. According to the CDC, people aged 65 years or older are more prone to heat-related health problems. Senior Life Midland is offering a solution to the lack of resources that people have to keep their homes cool by hosting its annual “Senior Life Midland – Meals on Wheel Fan Drive”.

In a recent news release, the event is being held on Saturday, June 25th at Lowes in Midland located at 3315 N. Loop 250 W. The purpose of the event is for people to purchase a fan between 9 am and 12 pm, each fan purchased will be donated to the Midland seniors. If you’re unable to make out to the fan drive, you can purchase fans for donation through the end of June and arrange for them to be delivered to the Senior Life Midland office.

Organizers have also set up a donation link for those who would like to make a monetary donation to help purchase fans for those who need them.

According to the news release, participants can visit Blue Sky Texas at 3001 Loop 250, collect the Fan Drive Card, bring this to the Lowe’s Fan Drive on June 25th, purchase a fan to donate to Senior Life Midland, and receive a certificate for BUY ONE GET ONE FREE BURGER from Blue Sky Texas.