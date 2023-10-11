MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The annual tradition features everything from antiques, to sporting goods, to clothing, and something for everyone in between.

Senior Life Midland says volunteers have been working hard all year sorting, cleaning, and preparing for community donations. You never know what you may find.

The Garage Sale will benefit Meals on Wheels, with the proceeds funding one third of all the meals for an entire year.

Meals on Wheels began in Midland in 1974, with the goal of reducing the number of elderly individuals suffering from hunger and malnutrition through home-delivered meals. Each month, 10,000 meals are delivered to homebound seniors in Midland County, according to a release from Senior Life Midland.

The “Texas Size Garage Sale” will be held on select days from October 13th to October 21st at 407 E. Scharbauer Dr.:

Friday, October 13th

Saturday, October 14th

Tuesday, October 17th

Thursday, October 19th

Saturday, October 21st

The event will take place from 9am to 3pm every day, and is free except on Friday, October 13th. Entry will be $5 for the Early Bird Sale.