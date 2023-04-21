MIDLAND, Texas – (KMID/KPEJ) – If you have unwanted medications, there’s a way you can dispose of it. The DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day in Midland is where people can go and get rid of unwanted or expired prescription drugs safely.

Senior Life Midland RSVP Director Saul Herrera said it’s critical that unused medications are properly disposed of.

“Sometimes we leave medications around and unfortunately we leave where there may be kids or other individuals that may be in your home and they take it,” said Herrera. “Especially if they are pain medicine, it can be really deadly if you don’t know what you are taking.”

Herrera said a DEA agent will be there during the event to collect unused or expired medicines. He also said there’s no limit on what you can bring. They will not accept anything with needles or liquid medications. The Drug Take Back event is Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5121 Sinclair Avenue Village South Community Center in Midland.

Senior Life Midland is also getting ready for its 2023 March for Meals Walk and Resource Fair. The event will be on April 29 at Midland College starting at 10 a.m.

Herrera mentioned that the group is in need of volunteers. The organization recently held a Volunteer Carnival Recruitment Fair at the Martin Luther King Jr Community Center in hopes of bringing in more people to volunteer.

For a list of Senior Life Midland events and how you give back your time, click here.