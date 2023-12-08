ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Strategic Partnership held a luncheon Friday afternoon at Odessa College in celebration of the organization’s 5th anniversary. Over the span of the past five years local leaders from both Midland and Odessa have worked hard to achieve all the success both cities have encountered. Those same leaders were all in attendance today, as well as leaders from the state.

Five areas that US Senator John Cornyn, Chairman of Texas Department of Transportation Bruce Bugg, and former US Secretary of Commerce Don Evans all are looking to improve locally, are education, health care, housing, road safety, and workforce development departments.

“The quality-of-life issues like health care education transportation. All those issues are so critical to their success here.” Says Senator Cornyn, “And the continued development of this incredible natural resource from this region. Ultimately what this means is more jobs.”

During today’s press conference Sen. Cornyn also met with students from Odessa College, discussing what their future plans are.

As we mentioned earlier with local leaders working with each other to get things done, Senator Cornyn stated that was something he enjoyed seeing.

“It’s wonderful to comeback home and come to West Texas where people actually believe in working together and finding common ground and solving problems. That’s what Texas does so successfully. It’s because of the initiate of private citizens and people who are willing to create opportunities and take advantage of wonderful natural god given resources.”

Now that five years have passed for the PSP, they look forward reaching new heights in the next five years.