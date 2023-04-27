AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If passed by the House, the bill would mandate a minimum of 175 instructional days and 75,600 hours of operation per year in school districts throughout Texas. This would prohibit 4-day school weeks, forcing several school districts to return to 5 days.

While ECISD has not formally discussed the possibility of a 4-day school week, at least 27 districts made the switch to these shorter weeks starting this academic year. This more than doubles the number of districts with shorter weeks than before.

This first district in Texas to implement the shorter week was Olfen ISD in the 2016-17 school year.

Paul Thompson, an associate professor of economics at Oregon State University, said his research shows shorter weeks can be especially hard on younger students.

Thompson examined student test scores in reading in math over 15 years, and found scores dropped by 6% and 4% in math and reading scores respectively due to the reduced instructional time.

According to the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, four-day school weeks are becoming increasingly popular, especially among teachers who felt overworked since the pandemic began.

Senate Bill 2368 now heads to the Texas House of Representatives to be voted on.

To learn more about four day school districts in Texas, please visit the TCTA website.

To learn more about SB 2368, pleas visit the Legiscan website or Texas.gov.