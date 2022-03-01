WASHINGTON (Nexstar)- Today on the floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn discussed tonight’s State of the Union Address and what he would like to hear from President Biden on the many crises affecting Texans.

“This evening President Biden will have a chance to provide his State of the Union message. The American people are facing the failures of President Biden’s domestic policies here at home,” he said.

The increasing economic squeeze due to inflation, and the impact on business amid supply chain issues were at the forefront of Cornyn’s address Tuesday.

“Families are being battered by the worst inflation in 40 years. Wage growth is still being outpaced by inflation, meaning that for the average American family, their purchasing power is shrinking, not growing, because of inflation. Business owners too have been hit with a double-whammy as supply chain issues make it more difficult and more costly to produce, sell, and ship their products,” Cornyn continued.

Cornyn also said he wants to hear how the President plans to tackle an increasing immigration crisis.

“I’d like to also hear the President’s strategy to address another crisis at our southern border. We need a concrete plan to address this chaos and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely in accordance with U.S. law.”

Cornyn also touched on other concerns such as violent crime and foreign policy amid rising conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“American families are facing a host of crises at home, and democracy is taking a beating abroad. Tonight, I hope President Biden will outline a clear plan to address these many challenges and come up with answers that we can work on together in a bipartisan way. The American people deserve to hear their President explain his plan to address each of these looming challenges, and I hope he doesn’t let them down.”