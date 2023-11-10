HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating a crash that occurred late Thursday night, leaving one dead and multiple injured.

According to a release by the DPS, at about 9:15pm on Thursday, November 9th, a 2003 Freightliner with trailer, operated by Fernando Alvarez, 51, was travelling west on FM 33, about 4 miles south of US 87, near mile marker 313. Meanwhile, a 2015 Freightliner with trailer, operated by Ra Nebmare Nebertcher-Bey, 49, was travelling east on FM 33. This is when Alvarez failed to drive in a single lane, causing him to sideswipe the 2015 Freightliner. Alvarez then continued westbound in the eastbound lane before striking a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by Travis Larson, 54, head-on.

This caused the 2003 Freightliner to jack-knife in the middle of the roadway. A 2019 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Bailey Garcia, 21, was also travelling eastbound when it rear-ended Alvarez’s vehicle. Alvarez was then ejected from the vehicle and later pronounced deceased on the scene by Justice of the Peace Angela Griffin.

Nebertcher-Bey was treated and released at the scene. All others involved, including four adult passengers and two female minors, were transported to the Scenic Mountain Medical Center in stable condition.

This crash remains under investigation.