ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- A semi-truck has turned over on Interstate 20 near Moss, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has closed eastbound and westbound lanes of I-20. Westbound lanes are closed at Moss and eastbound lanes are closed at FM 866.

DPS estimates the scene will be cleared by 7:15 p.m. For now, drivers in the area are advised to seek an alternate route.