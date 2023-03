MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A crash involving a semi-truck is impacting eastbound traffic on Interstate 20 between Midland and Odessa.

Drivers in the area said traffic is backed up for miles beginning at the East Loop 338 exit in Odessa to exit 126 in Midland.

It is unclear what caused the crash and if anyone was injured. Drivers should use caution and seek an alternate route if possible.