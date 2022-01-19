ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Someone is feeling lucky this Wednesday in Odessa. The $4 Million Mega Million of the Texas Lottery was won here in Odessa. The winning numbers for Jan. 18’s drawing were 4, 19, 39, 42, and 52 (Mega Ball was 9).

The winner bought the ticket at Spanish Shield Spirits at 4750 West University in Odessa. The store owner says he has been selling lottery tickets for about 30 years. He states that this is the first time in the history of the liquor store sold the winning lottery ticket.

The big win was just shy of the $347 million jackpot with getting five of the winning numbers right excluding the Mega Ball.

an Odessa Resident Jesus Gellen hopes he administrates the money well and does good deeds because it’s a lot of money.

You can still get lucky from the Texas Lottery, as they draw $62 Million for the Texas Powerball this Friday, Jan 19th. Also, you have another chance at Mega Million on Sunday, Jan 21st for $376 Million.