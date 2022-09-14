ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa mother Michelle Moore has a 7-week-old child recovering from RSV, and she says it could have been prevented if local parents and educators were more aggressive when it comes to keeping sick kids out of the classroom.

“Right now, (he’s got a) low grade fever, deep cough, a lot of mucus because this gets into their lungs, and he’s not old enough to blow it out or spit it out,” said Michelle.

RSV has been rough on Michelle’s youngest child who Michelle says got the virus from he daughter. And Michelle says she’s frustrated because her 3-year-old daughter brought the virus home from her preschool.

“I just didn’t feel that they were taking it very seriously. They were just saying, ‘Oh, well the kids are all catching something.’ And then they said after a couple of days that it was RSV,” said Michelle.

Michelle doesn’t want to single out her daughter’s preschool but she is calling on all local educators to be more aggressive when it comes to keeping sick kids away from the healthy ones. And she wants local parents and guardians to do the same.

“If they have a kid with a runny nose, a cough, and a low grade fever, that fever means there’s something more going on than just a runny nose and a cough, and they need to keep their kid isolated,” said Michelle.

And if your kids come down with RSV, the Ector County Health Department has advice on how to handle it.

“If you have RSV, you’ll see flu-like symptoms, a headache. And if you do, it’s best to stay home, wear a mask, take some medication, and seek your healthcare provider,” said Ector County Health Department epidemiologist Alex Estrada.

The Ector County Health Department says they haven’t seen a rise in local RSV cases, but they have seen a rise in local flu cases stemming from relaxed COVID-19 restrictions.