MIDLAND, Tx — Whether your on your way to work, or picking up the kids from school it’s clear that all of the roadwork construction around Midland is a major problem. This has been causing headaches for drivers and traffic delays for many in the Tall City.

The Engineering Services Director of Midland, Jose Ortiz is optimistic about how the roadwork construction has been playing out and explains that several other construction projects weren’t accounted for in the initial plan. Other companies and state level projects outside the city’s control are causing even more of a backup now.

However, the end of all of this could be near. Ortiz says that the plan from the start was to have all of their roadwork complete in five years, this year marking year five. Out of 26 total projects to be completed, 18 have already been done and he feels safe to say that by the end of this year they will have 24 of the 26 projects complete.

Ortiz’s message to Midland locals is to hang tight and trust in the fact that the outcome will be well worth the wait.