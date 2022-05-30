HOBBS, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – Lea county has more than 8,000 veterans. This Memorial day, the City of Hobbs wanted to show respect and honor those fallen soldiers, and those who continue to serve in the U.S. military.

The City unveiled its new Hobbs Veterans Memorial Park.

Hundreds of people came out to show their support and love. The city held a dedication ceremony as it opened their new memorial.

Hobbs Mayor Sam Cobb said this is a great opportunity for the younger generation to see.

“The price of freedom is not free, so it takes sacrifices by men and women in our country to make sure that continues to happen. So many of them they gave up so much of their time and many of them gave up life and limb so we want to continue that respect going for those men and women that did that and it’s important for those of us of an older generation to have these types of things so we have a place to bring young people,” emphasized Mayor Cobb.

The location the park was built was the site for the Hobbs Army Airfield, and included memorials for every branch of the military. The park will work to honor all veterans, whether still serving or not.

Army veteran and Hobbs City Manager Manny Gomez spoke about the importance of the location of the memorial.

“Hobbs Army Airfield was decommissioned in 1948 and we have been working very hard to create and establish a veterans memorial to recognize those that served our country, especially for our Lea County veterans,” added a grateful Gomez.

People today showed love and excitement as the memorial opened, but Gomez and company want to make sure everyone understands how important the memorial is in teaching the community about those who have fought for freedom.

Gomez mentioned, “This is a park so to speak and our hopes is that we can bring our first grade, second grade, third grade classes to kind of educate them and inform them, of the freedom that we all desire each and every day and those that have fought for them.”

He said this project has been in the works for over a year now and they are just grateful to finally have something to show the support of local veterans.

“We’ve battled and when I say battled, we have strived and worked diligently to create such a memorial for those that should be recognized and should be honored and obviously this memorial is for those that served and for those are currently serving and obviously those that aspire to serve,” said Gomez with a smile.

The City and County said they are proud of this memorial and only hope it can be cherished and well kept as long as possible.

And the city has put together a documentary about the construction of the memorial and some of the stories of local veterans.

Head to this website to view the documentary and learn more about the memorial.