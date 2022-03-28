MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – The Buffalo Trail Council Boy Scouts of America serves more than 18 counties in West Texas. This summer, the Buffalo Trail Council is looking for young people to join the organization and register for its 75th annual Buffalo Scout Ranch Summer Camp. Scout Executive Nathan Kramer says that scouting is an activity that all kids can enjoy and encourages families to sign up for the program.

Coming up through the program, Kramer says that as an eagle scout the life lessons and leadership skills he’s been able to learn allowed him to have a career in Boy Scouts of America. Kramer shared with us his unique journey through the program and why he’s fortunate to give back to the organization that taught him lifelong skills he uses to this day.

“We teach citizenship skills, outdoor education, leadership, and character education and we provide opportunities for kids that no other youth-serving organization can provide,” says Kramer.

From ages 5 to 18, the scouting program provides opportunities like organizational development and learning about the outdoors for boys and girls to participate in year-round.

The programs offered in the Buffalo Trail Council vary per age group, each level of scouting is designed to give kids an opportunity to learn more about the fundamentals of being a scout.

“These young people now are getting some more leadership opportunities, each young person will have the opportunity to provide leadership to their patrol what we call a group of 8 to 10 youth where they can really start to hone those leadership skills,” says Kramer

As of May 2018, scouting became open to school-age girls, giving them the opportunity to try something new.

“We now allow girls into all of our programs that’s been a change for us here over the last several years and so we’re trying to get the word out to our families that your sons and daughters can both join the BSA now and participate in our programs”, says Kramer

The 75th Buffalo Scouts Ranch Summer Camp is open to boys and girls this year that are registered, scouts. Applicants will get to spend 4-weeks on more than 9,000 acres of land in Balmorhea. To become a scout, Kramer says you can visit the local office in Midland or Odessa, or you can register online here.

The camp will run from June 19th to July 16th, and volunteers/staff are encouraged to register for the camp.