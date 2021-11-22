Andrews businesses find ways to support bus crash victims

ANDREWS, Texas (Nexstar) – After the deadly bus accident that happened Friday, local business owners and former Mighty Mustang band members are lending a helping hand to the Andrews community during this time.

Businesses we spoke to say that Andrews is a tight-knit community and when tragedy hits, everyone comes together to help one another.

Owner of Chic Threads clothing in Andrews and former Mighty Mustang band member, Marus Contreras says that every year his store orders Andrews mustang t-shirts ahead of football season and after last weeks crash he decided to donate the proceeds from the remaining shirts to the victim’s families and the Mighty Mustangs band.

“We did sell out of the shirts we had, um I was shocked but at the same time I wasn’t because Andrews is such a tight-knit community and we’re always there for each other and Andrews really does go above and beyond,” says Contreras.

Much like Contreras, locally-owned coffee shop Cpl. Rays also gave back to the community after a memorial for victims that took place Monday morning.

An employee and former Mighty Mustang clarinet player Zowie Marquez says that the Andrews founded coffee shop gave out freshly brewed coffee and other signature drinks to former band members and other people in the community at the memorial.

“The owners aren’t just here to make money all the time, they’re really trying to help out the community I mean they suffered their own loss which is what inspired them to open up this place and whenever someone else has a loss like that and has a huge effect on the community, they want to help out,” says Marquez.

People who live in Andrews say that the community is one that always gives back. Local motorcycle ministries like Outcasts of Israel, say that they plan to host an event that will allow proceeds to go towards crash victims and Andrews ISD band members,

“Today I took the first steps of organizing a motorcycle run and I’d like to use registration fees as proceeds to help contribute,” says Founder of Outcasts of Israel, Albert Nava.

A former Mighty Mustang band member and small business owner, Seth Powers says that the moment he heard about the accident he knew he had to find a way to help support the families of those involved.

“I met with Larry the band booster club President and had brought up this idea to be able to sell custom items in memory of Mr. Johns so that all the proceeds will be redistributed to whatever facets,” says Powers.

After speaking to local businesses and former Mighty Mustang band members, it’s clear the Andrews community is doing everything they can to help one another after this tragic accident and standing together as one. #AndrewsStrong