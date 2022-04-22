STANTON, Texas (Nexstar) – Local law enforcement agencies have geared up for the 9th annual Bustin’ for badges 2 day clay shoot at Windwalker Farms.

This fundraiser helps the four law enforcement agencies in Midland and Odessa.

Retired police officer Jimmy Young is the vice president of Bustin’ for Badges and he has seen first hand how it helps those agencies.

“I know some of the departments use some of the money for bullet proof vest for equipment they need for rifles for everything that helps us not in the city budget or county budget,” Young says.

Every year he looks forward to the fellowship between the agencies, family, friends, and the community .

“Normally law enforcement they only meet people on the worst day here its all positive its all about eating good food and shooting some clays,” Young says.

But this event couldn’t have been put on without the help of their major sponsor, pioneer natural resources.

“We have almost twelves hundred employees and their families in the Permian Basin and we understand they have a vitally critical job and a tough one at that,” Young says.

Public affairs communication senior manager ReeAnn Rutter says Pioneer Natural Resources recognizes the hard work that goes into this event for the community.

Since its inception in 2014 this event has raised more than 3 million dollars for the four law enforcement agencies out there the Ector and Midland County Sheriff Offices and the Odessa and Midland PD.

Last year’s event raised $420 thousand dollars and that was split evenly between the four agencies.