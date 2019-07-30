Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Seen On TV
Coronavirus
Local News
2021 Election Results
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Local organization honors Veterans with a special homecoming surprise
Video
9 takeaways from Kyle Rittenhouse trial closings
Protecting holiday packages on your porch
Video
‘You can’t even cry loudly’: Counting Ethiopia’s war dead
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Silver Star Nation
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Red Raider Nation
The Big Game
Indy 500
NFL Draft
Masters Report
China 2022
Top Stories
49ers win 1st home game in more than a year, 31-10 over Rams
Top Stories
Emmert says NCAA efforts to reform not motivated by fear
Swiatek spoils Badosa’s birthday at WTA Finals
Champion Braves sign Manny Piña to add depth at catcher
Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Teacher Surprise
Pro Football Challenge 2021
The Masked Singer
Home For The Holidays 2021
Community
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
CASA Toy Drive
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Most Haunted Places
ABC Big 2 Cares for You
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Search
Search
Click Here for Latest News
Seen On TV
Local organization honors Veterans with a special homecoming surprise
Video
Protecting holiday packages on your porch
Video
Don't Miss
‘You can’t even cry loudly’: Counting Ethiopia’s war dead
Toys R Us stores opening inside Macy's stores across US
OPD introduces new recruits and talks officer shortage
Video
Disconnect: Browns cut ties with OBJ, end drama-filled stay
Victims in deadly overnight shooting identified by OPD
Video