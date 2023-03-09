Isuma, One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk (still), 2019

MARFA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One Day in the Life of Noah Piugattuk will be screening on Thursday, March 16th from 6pm to 8pm at the Marfa Public Library.

“This feature film weaves a tapestry of space and place, time, belief, and conflict. The story reenacts a meeting between a group of seal hunters and a Canadian government official, who attempts to convince them to move into government settlement housing.”

Zacharias Kunuk is part of the Isuma Collective, an Inuit art coland that produces and distributes independent film and multimedia art by and for indigenous people.

Kunuk’s 2019 feature opened at the Canadian Pavilion of the 2019 Venice Biennale.

This event is free and open to the public, please RSVP here.