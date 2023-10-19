(The video above aired on ABC Big 2 News in 2020 as part of Nexstar’s Destination Texas series. It gives viewers a glimpse of the town surrounding this historic property.)

TERLINGUA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On the western edge of Terlingua, near the Lajitas International Airport and Golf Resort, lies a sprawling property with deep historic roots. The Villa de La Mina, a former working mining town from the early 1900s, has been listed for sale.

The property is located a mile off State Highway 170 and boasts a sprawling complex of nearly two dozen buildings and an expansive mine and cave network, as well as a jail cell. Once a mining hub with its own jail, store, and bar, the property was transformed in the 60s into a guesthouse, drawing tourists from all over, including Carroll Shelby, of Ford Mustang fame, and his racing colleagues, said realtor Steve Dyer, of Limpia Realty.

Dyer described the property now as a “a historic restoration dream”. Its 62 acres have been listed at $1,950,000.

The ghost town of Terlingua, located in Brewster County, was the site of the first famous chili championship cook-off in 1967. Today, that competition draws more than 10,000 “chili heads” from all over the world on the first Saturday every November. It’s also been featured in movies, including the 1994 TV movie Gambler V: Playing for Keeps and the 1995 TV mini-series Streets of Laredo. In Gambler, the town was used to represent a Mexican outpost.

Here’s a look at the property as it stands today:

You can also check out the realty listing here.