MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Curb Side Bistro, Midland, is set to open soon, with the same menu of sliders and fries that put Chef Alejandro Barrientos on the map and ABC Big 2 News got a peek inside the new restaurant full of custom murals painted by local artists. “I’m a big believer that every restaurant has a purpose and its own soul and vibe, but we also want to sprinkle our kind of funk on it, with the graffiti and the hip hop and the artwork…so this place is a little bit different…we were able to do to what we did in Odessa, just…bigger,” said Barrientos.

The new restaurant offers more room, more seating, a patio, and a bar.

Barrientos said the time was right to open his second location, 2023 at 607 N. Colorado Street- a space previously occupied by Mister Chip’s.

“We’ve always been looking at expanding into Midland; the whole Permian Basin and everybody just shows us so much love and support…we get a lot of people that message us on Facebook (saying) open up a place in Midland. A chef from this location actually reached out…and an opportunity came up and it was too good to pass up and it was the right time, the right location, especially with everything going on with downtown Midland,” he said.

The City of Midland has seen huge growth in the downtown area in recent years, with Centennial Park, the Bush Convention Center, and businesses and restaurants opening in record numbers.

Barrientos said he’s been blessed by his patrons, who have supported his expansion east.

“Blessed, super blessed. Excited, nervous…whirlwind of emotions, it’s been a really busy few months building here in Midland,” he said.

Another exciting partnership for Barrientos is a collaboration with Tall City Brewing Co. The brewery has created a beer especially for the restaurant- but Barrientos said he won’t leave anyone out, and will be designing a menu of mocktails as well.

Curb Side Bistro began as a pop-up booth at a local Farmer’s Market and graduated to a popular food truck some years ago. Then, the wheels came off and Barrientos and his family opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Andrews Highway in Odessa. Barrientos has competed in several Food Network competitions in recent years and was crowned Chopped Champion in April- he announced the new location shortly after that win.

An opening date hasn’t been set yet, but we will continue to provide updates as the Midland location nears completion.

