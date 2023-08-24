ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera robbing a business owner at gunpoint. Joel Shorter Jr., 40, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 8:00 p.m. on August 20, officers were called to Mighty Wash on Kermit Highway to investigate a robbery. At the scene, officers met with a victim who said two men wearing all black clothing had robbed him of $951 at gunpoint.

Security cameras showed the men wearing facemasks, and they were not identified by the video captured during the crime and the getaway. However, a further review of security video in the area reportedly captured the men approaching the business as well. In that video, one of the men was not wearing a mask and was later identified by other officers who’d had run-ins with him in the past.

Shorter was arrested on a warrant on August 23 and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Thursday afternoon on a $100,000 bond and a US Marshal Hold.