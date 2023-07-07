ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa couple was arrested after a months long investigation into a string of thefts at local businesses. Orlando Contreras, 29, and April Ruiz, 29, are both facing multiple counts of Theft in both Midland and Odessa.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, the investigation began on April 11 when officers were called to United Supermarket on 8th Street. Investigators said a suspect, later identified as Contreras, was allegedly caught on camera trying to steal about $166 worth of meat. The theft was thwarted by an employee who stopped the suspect as he tried to leave the store. Investigators said they identified Contreras as the suspect using jail photos from previous arrests.

Then, on May 7, officers responded to Best Buy after Contreras and a woman, later identified as Ruiz, were again caught on camera allegedly stealing a Dyson vacuum cleaner and a Bose sound bar. In all, the couple walked away with $1,500 in unpaid merchandise. Again, investigators identified the suspects by referring to other open cases and using jail photos. Both Contreras and Ruiz have been convicted at least twice for similar crimes, an affidavit stated.

On May 12, officers were called to Academy Sports + Outdoors after Contreras reportedly entered the store empty handed and grabbed a Yeti cooler that he then tried to return. Investigators said while employees tried to verify the authenticity of the return, Contreras walked out the door with the cooler in tow.

Again, on May 18, officers were dispatched to Walmart on JBS Parkway after the couple was again caught on camera. Investigators said in that instance, Contreras and Ruiz entered the store and allegedly stole a 55″ flat screen TV valued at more than $500.

Both Contreras and Ruiz were eventually arrested on warrants and remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Friday afternoon. Bond for Contreras has been set at $41,500 while Ruiz is facing a combined $56,000 bond. Information on the theft cases out of Midland was not immediately available.