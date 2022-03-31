ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On March 28, the Odessa Police Department responded to the area of Ada and Hickory after a report came in about shots fired. A day later, OPD announced it had arrested 22-year-old Fernando Baeza Jr. for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Now an arrest affidavit has revealed new details about the investigation.

According to the affidavit, OPD was dispatched to the 800 block of Clements where officers met with the victim who said he was picking up his younger brother from the La Tienda parking lot when he was approached by an unknown man with a gun. The victim said the man told him to get out of his vehicle, but the victim said he was able to leave the parking lot without further incident.

However, once on the road, the victim said he realized he was being followed by someone in a gray car. While trying to evade the gray car, the victim said he drove past a red Chevrolet truck. According to the affidavit, the person driving the red truck fired one shot at the victim’s vehicle, hitting the front bumper. At that point, the victim said he drove away and called police.

While investigating the shooting, officers found surveillance footage of a red extended cab truck. That video eventually led officers to Baeza who later admitted to shooting at the victim. He later hid the gun at a home on Flagstone, the affidavit stated.

According to jail records, Baeza was still behind bars as of Thursday morning, he is being held on bonds totaling $50,500.

Now OPD said the investigation into the incident is ongoing, anyone with additional information is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.