Second suspect in officer involved shooting arrested

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested a second suspect in connection to an officer involved shooting that happened last month.

Darien Gonzalo Sanchez, 20, has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant. Sanchez was arrested yesterday in Midland by the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to OPD, more charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Around 10:20 p.m. on August 30, OPD responded to the area of 3rd and West county Road to assist Ector County Sheriff’s deputies. During a pursuit, shots were fired at officers and an OPD unit was struck. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police previously arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the shooting. That teen was also charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.