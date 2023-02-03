ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a January shooting that happened during an alleged drug deal gone wrong. Israel Olivas, 28, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an OPD report, on January 7, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 1400 block of N Tom Green. At the scene, officers discovered a victim had been shot multiple times and had been taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle for treatment.

Investigators learned that the victim had agreed to meet with several people in a vehicle to sell them marijuana; things reportedly escalated after a dispute about the price. Witnesses said the victim agreed via text to sell the drug for $60, but the people in the vehicle only wanted to pay $40.

Officers then reviewed video footage of the incident that showed the victim approaching the suspect vehicle as it pulled up to the curb; a short time later, the suspects were seen shooting at the victim, who tried to run away. According to the video, the victim fell to the ground in the middle of the intersection where he was approached by a suspect who began to search for something in his pockets. Investigators said the driver of the vehicle was then caught on camera shooting toward the west before driving away.

During the investigation, another victim came forward and said he had also gone to the 1400 block of Tom Green to buy marijuana from the first victim when he saw the shooting. The second victim said he tried to reverse and leave when his vehicle was struck several times by bullets.

After an investigation involving interviews and cell phone searches, officers identified one of the suspects involved as Alexander Hernandez, a convicted felon, who said he’d purchased marijuana from the victim the day before. In an interview with police, Hernandez denied firing any shots but did admit to being in possession of a handgun.

Hernandez was arrested January 14 on a warrant. In a later interview with police, Hernandez told investigators about three other people involved in the shooting and identified the driver as Olivas. Olivas was arrested on a warrant earlier this week and remained in the Ector County Detention Center as of Friday afternoon on a combined $150,000 bond.

It is unclear if the other two suspects identified by Hernandez will face any charges.