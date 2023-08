ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The right-hand westbound lane on Second Street will be closed between Eighth Street and Dale Street, beginning Thursday.

According to a post by the City of Odessa, crews will be working to install a drive approach at 2565 E. Second Street on from Thursday, August 10th until Monday, August 21st.

Citizens are being asked to follow all traffic control devices, expect delays, and find alternate routes if needed.