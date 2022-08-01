ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a grab and dash theft at HTeaO late last month. Brandy Marie Clapper, 42, has been charged with theft, a state jail felony.

On July 21, Clapper and 28-year-old Brandon Ramirez were caught on camera stealing two Yeti coolers worth more than $500 from the popular business. The pair left the scene in a red Honda sedan registered to Ramirez, who was taken into custody just one day after the theft, according to jail records.

After Ramirez was arrested, he reportedly identified Clapper as his partner in crime, an affidavit stated. Officers later discovered Clapper had recently been identified as a suspect in another theft case; they also found she had been convicted of theft at least twice before, once in 2011 and again in 2017.

Clapper was taken into custody on July 28. She remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon, her bond has been set at $5,000. A mugshot for Clapper was not immediately available.