ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search warrant executed last Friday led police to a large drug bust and landed two people in jail. Darin Lashawn Montgomery, 49, and Sharika Nicole Groves, 47, are both facing multiple charges relating to the manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 8, officers with the Odessa Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant on a home in the 900 block of E 13th Street. That home is 396 feet from the Boys and Girls Club and is considered a Drug Free Zone.

Inside the home, officers found Montgomery sitting in the living room next to a digital scale. Investigators noted the scale was “indicative of narcotics distribution”. Montgomery admitted to officers that he had a baggie of cocaine in his pocket. Inside the home officers found 29.2 grams of cocaine, 21.63 ounces of marijuana, and 206.7 grams of liquid THC.

Outside the home, officers found a woman sitting in the driver’s seat of a Jeep that was parked in the driveway. That woman was identified as Groves. A search of the Jeep and of Groves’ purse led officers to multiple individually packed baggies of cocaine. In total, investigators found 7.5 grams of cocaine as well as 23.6 grams of crack cocaine.

Montgomery and Groves were both booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained behind bars as of Thursday afternoon. Montgomery is being held on a combined bond of $115,000. Groves’ bond has been set at a combined $100,000.

Jail records for Montgomery showed multiple arrests dating back to 1990 for charges such as possession, criminal trespassing, and murder. Groves has also been arrested multiple times since 2005 for possession.