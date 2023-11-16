BIG BEND NATIONAL PARK, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A search is underway for a hiker reported missing after her family said that she did not return home from a trip to Big Bend National Park. Christy Perry, 25, is described as 5′ 2″ tall and 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion.

Officials say that Perry picked up a rental car in Midland and arrived in Big Bend National Park on November 9th. She did not show up for her camping reservation that evening at the Chisos Basin Campground and her vehicle was located at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

A team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail on Wednesday, while the park pilot surveyed from above. Today, search teams made up of NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew are combing the area. Two helicopters from the Texas Department of Public Safety and U.S. Border Patrol along with the NPS airplane are searching from above.

The Lost Mine Trail, a 4.8 mile hike round trip, is currently closed to allow searchers to work efficiently and quickly.

If you were in the area of the Lost Mine Trail on November 8th or 9th and saw Perry, please call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.